Woman says ex shot her 10 times then drove around for hours as she begged for help

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman who was shot 10 times and survived recounted the terrifying experience.

Shamay Pitt spoke exclusively to Channel 2’s Audrey Washington, telling her how her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her and then opened fire.

Her reason for speaking on the traumatic experience LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.

Pitt said Joshua Woodruff asked to meet with her Nov. 2 to talk, but the conversation soon turned violent and there was a struggle inside her car.

“He steps back, he steps forward, and he starts shooting me,” Pitt said. “My ears are ringing, but I come into realization that he is shooting at me.”

While bleeding from her gunshot wounds, she said Woodruff then drove her from Snapfinger Road in DeKalb County to Douglasville, all while she begged her ex for help.

“Just lay me on the grass, so I can breathe,” she told him. “I don’t want to die in this car.”

Pitt says after hours went by, Woodruff eventually brought her to WellStar Douglas Hospital. Paramedics transferred her to Kennestone Hospital where doctors rushed her into surgery.

Back at Douglas Hospital, security detained Woodruff. Police charged the 25-year-old with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

Pitt is now healing from her gunshot wounds and says she is fighting for herself and her young son.

“He really is my reason,” she said.

