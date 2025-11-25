Georgians sold $11M in luxury counterfeits through Facebook groups, indictment says

GEORGIA — Seven Georgians are being accused of taking part in a scheme to sell counterfeit goods online.

According to the indictment, the group ran three private Facebook groups, one of which had more than 23,000 members, where customers could buy the fraudulent items.

They say Michelle Meadows ran “Michelle’s Private Group,” which was the largest of the three. Her oldest daughter, Dani Edmondson, reportedly ran “Suzi’s Pretty Things” and a second page named “Danielle’s Private Group.”

Prosecutors say “Michelle’s Private Group” gathered more than 300 counterfeit items from at least 10 luxury brands and made $954,470 before March 2023.

“Suzi’s Pretty Things” and “Danielle’s Private Group” are said to have gotten more than 2,000 counterfeits between January and December 2023, which made approximately $10,036,093.

The brands listed as victims include:

Louis Vuitton

Tory Burch

Versace

Michael Kors

Chanel

Coach

Kate Spade

Prada

Gucci

Burberry

Tiffany

Givenchy

YSL

Rolex

Ray-Ban

Balenciaga

Supreme

Marc Jacobs

Christian Dior

Golden Goose

Hermes

Goyard

Cartier

Fendi

UGG

Christian Louboutin

Lululemon

The other defendants include Rusty Meadows, James Shivers Jr., Ashlin Meadows, Blake Woodruff and Haiden Hall Childree. They are accused of assisting in the scheme by setting up sales and shipping the items.

You can read the full indictment below.

