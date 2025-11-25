Georgians sold $11M in luxury counterfeits through Facebook groups, indictment says

GEORGIA — Seven Georgians are being accused of taking part in a scheme to sell counterfeit goods online.
According to the indictment, the group ran three private Facebook groups, one of which had more than 23,000 members, where customers could buy the fraudulent items.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
They say Michelle Meadows ran “Michelle’s Private Group,” which was the largest of the three. Her oldest daughter, Dani Edmondson, reportedly ran “Suzi’s Pretty Things” and a second page named “Danielle’s Private Group.”
Prosecutors say “Michelle’s Private Group” gathered more than 300 counterfeit items from at least 10 luxury brands and made $954,470 before March 2023.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
“Suzi’s Pretty Things” and “Danielle’s Private Group” are said to have gotten more than 2,000 counterfeits between January and December 2023, which made approximately $10,036,093.
The brands listed as victims include:
- Louis Vuitton
- Tory Burch
- Versace
- Michael Kors
- Chanel
- Coach
- Kate Spade
- Prada
- Gucci
- Burberry
- Tiffany
- Givenchy
- YSL
- Rolex
- Ray-Ban
- Balenciaga
- Supreme
- Marc Jacobs
- Christian Dior
- Golden Goose
- Hermes
- Goyard
- Cartier
- Fendi
- UGG
- Christian Louboutin
- Lululemon
The other defendants include Rusty Meadows, James Shivers Jr., Ashlin Meadows, Blake Woodruff and Haiden Hall Childree. They are accused of assisting in the scheme by setting up sales and shipping the items.
You can read the full indictment below.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Woman says ex shot her 10 times then drove around for hours as she begged for help
- Morehouse student charged after viral video appears to show him attack Clark Atlanta student
- Georgia county says no to show featuring Hollywood star
©2025 Cox Media Group