Man shot while riding MARTA train to Buckhead station

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot while riding a MARTA train on Saturday morning.
Investigators say that when a train heading southbound toward the Buckhead Station on Peachtree Road, a man was grazed by a bullet.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The man was taken to the hospital with an injury to his buttocks.
MARTA police say they are still searching for a suspect.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia Aquarium worker charged with 66 counts of possessing child porn, police say
- GA man drowns on Hilton Head Island after he and son caught in current
- GloRilla arrest: Deputies found 2 pounds of marijuana, THC wax while investigating burglary
It’s unclear if the shot was fired from on the train or from outside.
There is no word on what led up to the shooting.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2025 Cox Media Group