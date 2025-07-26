Man shot while riding MARTA train to Buckhead station

ATLANTA — Police are investigating after a man was shot while riding a MARTA train on Saturday morning.

Investigators say that when a train heading southbound toward the Buckhead Station on Peachtree Road, a man was grazed by a bullet.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The man was taken to the hospital with an injury to his buttocks.

MARTA police say they are still searching for a suspect.

TRENDING STORIES:

It’s unclear if the shot was fired from on the train or from outside.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group