GloRilla arrest: Deputies found 2 pounds of marijuana, THC wax while investigating burglary

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Forsyth County deputies are still searching for three intruders who broke into the home of rapper GloRilla last weekend.

But it was the rapper, whose real name is Gloria Woods, who ended up facing drug charges.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Her attorneys say the burglars likely knew Woods wasn’t at her home in the Saint Marlo Country Club and made their move.

Arrest warrants show that when investigators searched the home, they found 2.8 pounds of marijuana and two jars of THC wax in the master bedroom.

After the arrest, Woods posted on X, calling the whole situation “crazy.”

RELATED STORIES:

“Long story short, my house gets home invaded, and I’m the only one that gets arrested. So that’s tea," the post read in part.

CRAZY‼️ My House got Home Invaded Saturday

While I was in Indianapolis performing for the WNBA all star game & instead of Focusing on finding the Suspects , they focus on some cannabis



1. So no I wasn’t busted

2. My house got robbed

3. I wasn’t home



Long story short my… — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) July 24, 2025

The sheriff’s office declined to speak on camera, but Sheriff Ron Freeman previously released a statement saying that while Woods is a victim herself, “we must continue to uphold and enforce the law in all aspects of the case.”

“Ms. Woods was out of town when her residence became a target for a group of home invaders who most likely knew she wasn’t there. What they didn’t know was that she had family staying with her that were traumatized by the violent entrance of this group,” her attorneys, Marissa Goldberg and Drew Findling, wrote in a statement.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group