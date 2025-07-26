GA man drowns on Hilton Head Island after he and son caught in current

HILTON HEAD, S.C. — A 49-year-old Georgia man has died after he and his son were caught in a rip current in Hilton Head, South Carolina, officials report.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said Saumen Kundu drowned at a beach in Sea Pines on Thursday despite rescue efforts.

The sheriff’s office responded to the scene at 7 p.m.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Bystanders, assisted by Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue and Shore Beach Service, worked to pull Kundu and his son out of the water to safety.

Lifesaving measures on the beach were unsuccessful for Kundu. Local media reported his son was unharmed.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for more information.

The sheriff’s office reminds visitors that they can check real-time beach conditions provided by Shore Beach Services.

Beach flags and signs at lifeguard stands also indicate current hazards, with yellow indicating moderate surf or currents, red indicating high hazard and purple indicating dangerous marine life.

The sheriff’s office also listed a number of safe swimming practices to remember on a social media post, including remembering to not swim alone, not entering the water if you cannot swim and swimming near a lifeguard whenever possible.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group