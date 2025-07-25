Georgia Aquarium worker charged with 66 counts of possessing child porn, police say

ATLANTA — A suspect accused of more than five dozen counts involving child porn is tied to one of Atlanta’s most popular family attractions — the Georgia Aquarium.

At this point, we do not know if the suspect would have come into contact with kids at the aquarium.

Brookhaven Police Lt. Corey Van Alen said 38-year-old Christopher Duncan told investigators he works at the Georgia Aquarium.

When Brookhaven police, armed with a search warrant, did a deep dive into electronics at his Brookhaven home, they found enough digital evidence to charge him with multiple counts of sexual exploitation of children for possession of pornographic material depicting minors.

“Our investigators at this time have obtained 66 warrants for his arrest,” Van Alen said.

Van Alen told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the Georgia Bureau of Investigation forwarded a tip in May, and Brookhaven police opened an investigation.

“Our investigators received a tip from the ICAC unit, which is the Internet Crimes Against Children, associated with the GBI. They provided us information that an individual at an address here in Brookhaven had been downloading child pornography images,” Van Alen said.

Winne went to the address listed for Duncan in a police report. A woman seemed to start toward the front door, but then did not open it to speak to Winne. He also tried other means in the search for Duncan’s side of things as well.

“So at this time, with the evidence we have, and again, we’re still reviewing, but there’s no indication that he was producing any of these child pornography images. He was just downloading it from the internet,” Van Alen said.

After Winne made an email inquiry, the Georgia Aquarium sent a statement saying, “This individual was placed on immediate administrative leave pending further action.”

“We are asking that if anybody out there has any information regarding this incident or feels they may be a victim, to contact either the Brookhaven Police Department or their local police agency,” Van Alen said.

Winne said as he investigated further at the house, a woman came out a side door and indicated she wanted him and his photographer to leave her property, with which they complied.

Records indicate a court set Duncan’s bond at $33,200.

