Man shot outside out country club during robbery, undergoes 'vital surgery'

ATLANTA - Family members of the man Atlanta police was shot in the stomach during a robbery last weekend outside a country club, was supposed to have “vital surgery” on Saturday.
Christian Broder and his friends were leaving a wedding at the Capitol City Country Club off West Brookhaven Drive. The had called for an Uber to pick the group up.
While they were waiting, Broder's brother, Nicholas, said a car pulled up and a young man got out of a car and robbed them. The man then shot Christian Broder in the stomach.
Police announced Friday that they had arrested Jayden Myrick, 17, in connection with the shooting.
Investigators said they recovered the car used during the crime, saying it was taken during a carjacking in Forest Park a couple days prior to the shooting.
Officers continue to search for a second suspect.
Myrick, 17, with three counts of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated battery and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
In a post on the GoFundMe page for Broder, it asks to keep “the Broder family in your thoughts and prayers.”
Broder remains in critical condition.
