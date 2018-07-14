0 Accusation filed against T.I. related to arrest outside gated community in May

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - An accusation containing charges of simple assault, public drunkenness and disorderly conduct was filed Friday against Atlanta rapper T.I. in Henry County State Court.

The filing accused Clifford Harris Jr., also known as T.I., of making a verbal threat and acting “in a violent or tumultuous manner” toward security guard Euwan James at the Eagles Landing Country Club in Stockbridge two months ago. The county solicitor general’s office filed the accusation.

The accusation also alleged Harris “was in an intoxicated condition in a public place, which condition made manifest by his boisterous conduct, profane language, an odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his person, and by his own admission of alcohol consumption.”

Harris was arrested after this altercation, which was prompted by his forgetting his keys, and James’ refusal to let him past the gate.

James said Harris started using profanity and yelled at him to open the gate, according to the Harris

County police incident report from May 16.

James eventually opened the gate and let Harris in, but Harris told police James wouldn’t give him his name or his supervisor’s name when asked.

After T.I. parked his car at his home, he walked back to try to get James’ name, the report said. James said T.I. threatened him and said “come outside so we can deal with this man to man.”

At some point, T.I. called his friend, Marquinarius Holmes, 40, of Stockbridge, to join in, who was then arrested on outstanding charges out of Clayton County for not having proof of car insurance, the sheriff’s office told AJC.com back in May.

Harris was released from the Henry County Jail later that morning after posting $2,250 bond. He did not appear before a judge.

In a statement to the AJC, attorney Steve Sadow said T.I. “was wrongfully arrested” and accused the guard of refusing him entry after the superstar’s wife confirmed he “should be let in immediately.”

This article was written by Zachary Hansen, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution



