Woman killed in argument with 3 men at local Burger King

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed Friday night.
The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta around 10:30 p.m.
According to police, they arrived to find a woman, estimated to be about 35 years old, who appeared to be shot dead in a car.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was at a nearby Burger King when she was confronted by several men.
At some point, an argument started and the woman was shot.
Her car then rolled through the parking lot, hitting a parked car.
Homicide investigators are working to identify suspects and what led to the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.
