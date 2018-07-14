  • Woman killed in argument with 3 men at local Burger King

    By: Nicole Emmett

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed Friday night.

    The shooting happened in the 2000 block of Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta around 10:30 p.m.

    According to police, they arrived to find a woman, estimated to be about 35 years old, who appeared to be shot dead in a car. 

    The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman was at a nearby Burger King when she was confronted by several men. 

    At some point, an argument started and the woman was shot.

    Her car then rolled through the parking lot, hitting a parked car. 

    Homicide investigators are working to identify suspects and what led to the shooting. 

    Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers. 
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories