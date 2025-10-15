Man says he’s been waiting 8 months for insurance company to give over money to fix his car

ATLANTA — It’s been more than eight months since a Georgia family filed an insurance claim after being hit by another driver, and they still haven’t been paid.

Hilliard Littejohn told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray that he filed a complaint with Georgia’s insurance commissioner and is still waiting on his money.

In February, Littlejohn’s wife was hit in a parking lot, a simple fender bender.

“I was on the phone with her, and I heard boom. She said, ‘Oh no. I’ve been hit,’” Littlejohn said.

Since then, the Littlejohns have been waiting for the $828 from the other driver’s insurance -- First Acceptance Insurance.

“I think they’re just saying hopefully this guy will go away,” Littlejohn said.

In a letter to Georgia’s insurance commissioner, First Acceptance claims the money was directly deposited into Littlejohn’s account in the spring.

But his Bank of America bank statements show the money was never deposited.

“I’m saying, ‘I have proof.’ I’m sending them proof. And they’re going, ‘You’ve been paid,’” Littlejohn said.

When you are not at fault in an accident, you are relying on the other driver’s insurance that you didn’t choose.

Channel 2 Action News Investigates has reported on the problem before.

Angela Johnson’s car was hit at the auto repair shop. Unique Insurance Company wouldn’t pay the bill.

“I saw the reviews and immediately I thought, ‘Oh no. What am I in for?’” Johnson said.

First Acceptance Insurance has only a one-star rating at the Better Business Bureau.

The two most recent reviewers wrote, “Absolutely the worst insurance company I have ever dealt with. Hands down,” and “You better hope you never have to file a claim with First Acceptance, you should just go ahead and get a lawyer. Worst company ever to deal with.”

The damage to Littlejohn’s car isn’t terrible. It’s drivable. But he said it’s the principle.

“Every time you look at this?” Gray asked Littlejohn.

“I think about the company that wouldn’t pay me,” Littlejohn said.

“It’s a constant reminder?” Gray asked.

“A constant reminder,” Littlejohn said.

Gray reached out to First Acceptance for a comment on this story and hasn’t received an answer yet.

In their letter to the insurance commissioner, First Acceptance reiterated that they believe they paid the money, but that the payment company they use is investigating.

