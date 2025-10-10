Navy veteran who said VA cut disability check in half over job she never had gets funds restored

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A Georgia Navy veteran has had her disability benefits restored after Channel 2 Action News Investigates intervened.

Jasmina Covington’s monthly disability check had been cut in half by the VA. Federal records showed incorrectly indicated she had been working a Duluth shipping company.

“I feel amazing. I feel vindicated, justified, and definitely a breath of fresh air,” Covington told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray after receiving the letter reinstating her benefits.

Channel 2 Action News Investigates reported on Wednesday that Covington’s benefits were reduced because government records incorrectly showed her earning more than $57,000 in 2023 at West Rock, a company two hours away from her Warner Robins home.

West Rock confirmed in a letter to the VA that Covington was not an employee.

“When you’ve tried to provide the information, when you tried to get this fixed, they didn’t listen,” Covington said.

Channel 2 Action News Investigates reported on the same thing happening this spring to other veterans.

Roosevelt Smith was told his benefits were cut for working at a diner he never heard of.

“It’s hard to hold back tears,” Smith told Gray in April.

Records showed Virginia Franklin made more than $100,000 last year, despite not working since 2004.

“It said I didn’t report my earnings. I’m like, I didn’t generate any earnings,” Franklin said.

Both Smith and Franklin had their benefits restored after Channel 2 Action News got involved.

And now, Covington is getting her benefits back to along with back pay dating to March.

“I’m definitely thankful to you, I’m thankful for everybody who reached out yesterday. So it’s definitely been a great weight lifted off of my shoulders,” she said.

It’s still unclear why and how this identity theft is happening.

Nobody is actually collecting a paycheck under these identities that Channel 2 has seen.

