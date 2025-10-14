Gwinnett couple says they paid over $10K to timeshare company, only to get nothing in return

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A retired couple from Gwinnett County paid $10,000 to T-S Compliance Group to exit their timeshare contracts, but they said they never received anything in return.

Monika Michel and William Ellis say they were persuaded by T-S Compliance Group’s high-pressure sales tactics to pay a fee, fearing their children could inherit a substantial debt.

“We kind of wanted to get out of the timeshare. The fees kept going up and up every year,” said Monika Michel told Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray.

Brian Rogers, a consumer advocate, stated, “No states in the United States force an heir to take over a timeshare. It’s a myth that is perpetrated by the exit industry to scare people into paying those huge upfront fees.”

The couple was drawn in by a 100% money-back guarantee offered by T-S Compliance Group, which they saw in a Channel 2 Action News investigation.

After paying the fee, the couple reported that the company failed to contact them or provide any assistance in exiting their timeshares. Other families, including Gale Wade and Ron and Laura Music, shared similar experiences with T-S Compliance Group, having paid large sums without any results.

Ron and Laura Music were advised to put the payment on a credit card with 0% interest for a year, but like others, they received no help in exiting their timeshares.

Rogers, who runs a consumer advocacy group, offers free advice on getting out of timeshares and criticized the tactics used by companies like T-S Compliance Group.

“These people should be ashamed of themselves, taking advantage of older people,” Rogers added.

