Atlanta man says Habitat for Humanity property is causing major water runoff issues

ATLANTA — A northwest Atlanta man says a Habitat for Humanity property is causing major water damage to his home, and the nonprofit is denying responsibility.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Homeowner Miguel Willis lives in northwest Atlanta and says he’s endured two agonizing years.

“Look at this, look at my yard, man,” Willis said. “For them to be Habitat for Humanity, it doesn’t feel humane at all.”

Willis says he’s fighting with Habitat for Humanity, which built the home next door on what used to be a vacant lot.

In the 40 years he’s lived here, he says erosion was never an issue until the new Habitat Home went up.

I would think they’d be eager to fix it," Willis told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln. “It makes me mad.”

Willis says the water runoff has completely transformed his property. Years ago, the area was covered in green turf for his pet. Now, it’s nothing but rock, runoff, and debris.

“This is me trying to fill it up, to keep water from coming in there,” Willis said.

However, that didn’t work. He now worries about the home’s foundation.

MORE FROM 2 INVESTIGATES:

“The runoff water has started making canyons, like little creeks, inside,” Willis explained.

In a Sept. 15, 2025, email, a Habitat for Humanity attorney told Willis they weren’t to blame. They said the erosion could be due to the age of his property.

A spokesperson doubled down in a statement to Channel 2 Action News, saying:

“It can be costly to maintain an older home with a long history of needing major repairs… Atlanta Habitat is not responsible for water damage to Mr. Willis’ yard, roof, or foundation.”

“I know it’s old, man. Just because it looks the way it does doesn’t mean you can make it worse,” Willis said.

Willis hired an independent erosion specialist who confirmed issues with the retaining wall.

In the written document, it states that the “retaining wall has several areas of loose material and doesn’t have 100% compaction.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

In the video, you can see water pouring through the wall, and in another, water funnels directly from the neighbor’s yard into Willis’.

“I’m seeing pooling water, and it’s completely changing my landscape,” Willis said.

Willis wants Habitat to make the necessary repairs to preserve the home his late grandmother once owned.

A time capsule of memories and keepsakes, including music awards honoring his work writing for hit artists like T-Pain and DJ Unk.

“These wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for my grandmother. Preserving her means preserving this. If I can get her house fixed, then everything else will be fine,” Willis said.

Lincoln checked with the city of Atlanta and confirmed Habitat properly applied for all required permits before construction.

Willis says the erosion company estimated it would cost more than $7,000 to correct the retaining wall.

Habitat for Humanity sent the following statement to Channel 2 Action News regarding Willis’ yard:

We acknowledge how difficult it can be to maintain an older home with a long history of needing major repairs. And while we truly empathize that recent storms may have exacerbated existing issues, Atlanta Habitat is not responsible for water damage to Mr. Willis’ yard, roof or foundation.

Two years ago, Atlanta Habitat acquired a property located next door to Mr. Willis’ home. In that time, our nonprofit organization has facilitated a series of enhancements to our property, and we agreed to remove a large DDH (dead, dying or hazardous) tree located on his property as part of our commitment to the holistic revitalization of neighborhoods in our service area. We’re confident that the work our team completed at the property next door has not contributed to the water damage Mr. Willis describes at his home.

We’ve been in touch with Mr. Willis regarding this matter and we’ll continue to keep the lines of communication open as we work toward resolution.

For 42 years, Atlanta Habitat has helped revitalize communities that have experienced disinvestment. As one of the city’s largest and most consistent investors and builders, we remain committed to serving the city’s legacy neighborhoods through programs and partnerships that help families improve their homes and their lives.”

Founded in 1983, Atlanta Habitat is one of the largest affiliates of Habitat for Humanity International. Dedicated to transforming generations through the power of homeownership, Atlanta Habitat is grounded in the belief that strong communities are built on a foundation of empowering families to own quality, affordable and sustainable homes in safe, vibrant neighborhoods. The nonprofit affordable homebuilder has served more than 2,700 families with its first-time home purchase, rehab and critical home repair services and education programs in its 42-year history.

©2025 Cox Media Group