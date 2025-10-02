‘Frustrating:’ South Fulton business owner says GDOT project damaged his car

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — A South Fulton business owner says the nearby Georgia Department of Transportation project damaged his personal property.

Michael Grant says his BMW hasn’t moved in weeks after it was damaged by what he says is an uneven driveway, caused by GDOT construction.

“Very frustrating since January,” Grant told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln. “I came in, and my truck dropped. That’s why it’s been sitting down there.”

He says the vehicle damage is part of a growing list of frustrations tied to the project.

“Every day, every day… these two people are my renters, and they can’t even get out,” Grant said.

Grant says what was once a thriving industrial property is now nearly vacant—because of the GDOT project.

“I’m trying to figure out why didn’t anyone come talk to me? I own five M2 industrial properties,” Grant explained.

He says he was blindsided when heavy machinery showed up on his land earlier this year. He says for months he’s dealt with erosion from water runoff, and on several occasions, GDOT crews have blocked his property entrance for hours.

However, Grant says the biggest issue is the hit to his business.

“Up to a year ago, there were cars parked here, there were cars parked here. The tow truck guy in the back had 70 to 80 cars,” Grant explained.

He says a tow company and two concrete companies canceled their leases, all due to the challenges of accessing the property. A loss, he says is costing him nearly $15,000 a month.

Grant says GDOT raised the grade of his driveway, making it difficult for large trucks to enter or exit. He says he’s filed several complaints with GDOT but feels the agency has done little to address the problems.

“Yeah, it is negative because I have to deal with these people. I’ve been arguing with them for eight or nine months now,” Grant said.

GDOT isn’t saying much about Grant’s claims, but did tell Lincoln in a statement that “it’s in coordination with the property owner about any concerns he has with this project.”

A GDOT representative met with Grant on Thursday afternoon.

