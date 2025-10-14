Douglas County renter says she’s being retaliated against after reporting mold in home

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A renter in Douglas County claims her health has been severely impacted by mold in her home, which she says her landlord, HomeRiver Group, failed to remove for over two years.

Deiria McCoy, who relies on oxygen due to lung damage from COVID-19, alleges that the persistent mold in her home has forced her to take additional allergy medications.

Despite her complaints, she says HomeRiver Group’s maintenance efforts were inadequate, merely painting over the mold instead of removing it.

“I’m on oxygen. I cannot be in that type of environment,” McCoy told Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln.

McCoy reported the mold issue to Douglas County Code Enforcement in August, which confirmed visible water damage and instances of painted-over mold in their findings report.

In September, HomeRiver Group began repairs, but McCoy claims the company later informed her they would not renew her lease, which she believes is illegal due to insufficient notice according to her lease terms.

McCoy expressed her hope to raise awareness about the situation, stating, “I just hope I can bring awareness and that something can happen to help us, because it’s put us in an extreme financial bind.”

McCoy says HomeRiver’s non-renewal is illegal because, according to her lease, the company must provide notice more than 45 days before the lease end date.

She says she received that notice just weeks before her lease was up.

McCoy says her family is now in the process of moving.

