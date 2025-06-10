Man inside home in SW Atlanta shot by someone outside

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that injured a 24-year-old man.

At approximately 10:40 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to 1380 Donnelly Avenue SW to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

Police said he was inside the home when he was struck by gunfire, which came from outside the home.

Investigators with the Aggravated Assault Unit responded to investigate.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

