Man indicted on murder charges in shooting death of Buckhead valet, court documents show

ATLANTA — A Fulton County grand jury indicted a man accused of killing a Buckhead parking valet.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the indictment against Randy King. He is charged with shooting and killing Harrison Olvey back in September.

Police said on Sept. 3 around 1:40 a.m., Olvey was a valet at the parking garage and interrupted a man breaking into a vehicle when he was shot.

King remained on the run for a month before he turned himself into police. The indictment includes charges of malice murder, two counts of felony murder, aggravated assault, entering an automobile to commit a theft and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Channel 2′s Michael Seiden spoke with Olvey’s family after King’s arrest in October.

“It’s never going to bring Harrison back, but now that Randy King is off the streets, no other family has to feel the pain we’ve felt,” the family wrote in a statement.

Olvey had recently graduated from Kennesaw State before his death. His mother told Channel 2 that her son was about to accept a new job before he was shot and killed.

King’s next court date for an arraignment hearing is scheduled for Feb. 13.

