Atlanta Falcons conducting interviews for head coach position, here’s who’s been interviewed

ATLANTA — After the Atlanta Falcons conducted a virtual interview with Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald, a former University of Georgia assistant, Channel 2 Action News has learned the organization’s interview list includes some great names.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Since then, the Falcons announced on X, formerly Twitter that they have interviewed two more candidates, meeting virtually with Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan and San Francisco defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

We have interviewed Bengals Offensive Coordinator Brian Callahan for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 13, 2024

The 39-year-old Callahan has spent five seasons as offensive coordinator for the Bengals, working with quarterback Joe Burrow on a team that reached the Super Bowl after the 2021 season and the conference title game a year ago.

Callahan previously served one season as quarterbacks coach for the Raiders and two years in the same post with the Detroit Lions.

Callahan began his NFL coaching career with Denver in 2010, serving in a variety of roles for the Broncos.

We have interviewed 49ers Defensive Coordinator Steve Wilks for our head coach opening — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 14, 2024

The 54-year-old Wilks has coached in the NFL for 16 years. He was Arizona’s head coach in 2018 and stepped in as Carolina’s interim coach during the 2022 season.

A defensive specialist, Wilks has coached defensive backs for Chicago, the San Diego Chargers, and the Panthers. He was promoted to defensive coordinator with Carolina in 2016, remaining in that role for two seasons before the Cardinals hired him.

Wilks was Cleveland’s defensive coordinator in 2019 and returned to Carolina in 2022 as secondary coach.

Beginning on Jan. 22, teams may hold in-person interviews with coaches whose teams are no longer in the playoffs.

TRENDING STORIES:

The Falcons fired Arthur Smith last Sunday night after his third consecutive 7-10 season.

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank and CEO Rich McKay addressed the media for nearly 90 minutes. The two revealed that they had a two-hour meeting on Sunday night with Arthur Smith after their loss to the Saints before they decided to part ways.

Blank said the decision to fire Smith didn’t necessarily come down to one thing.

“Obviously not a snap decision. It’s one that you continue to ruminate on as the season goes on. What’s our record against winning teams? What’s our record against losing teams? Our record against losing teams this year was abysmal honestly. Lots of reasons. But we lost a bunch of games we probably should not have lost,” Blank said.

Blank said general manager Terry Fontenot, who was in not attendance during Monday’s news conference, will be “heavily involved” in the process going forward as will others.

But Blank will have the final decision on the next head coach. The Falcons owner stressed there is no timetable for when that will be

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Families of teens killed in Cherokee County crash gather in place that ‘brought so much happiness’

©2023 Cox Media Group