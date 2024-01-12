Braves sign GM Alex Anthopoulos to long-term extension

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have signed general manager and president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos to an extension.

Anthopoulos has been with the Braves since 2017 and has played a pivotal role in elevating the team to a consistent playoff team and the 2021 World Series Championship.

Since Anthopoulos arrived, the Braves have gone 515-354 and won six straight National League East division titles along with the World Series title.

The contract will keep Anthopoulos with the Braves through the 2031 season.

“The Braves are an incredible organization to be a part of, and I’m proud of the success we’ve achieved together,” Anthopoulos said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead baseball operations and to strive to bring another World Series to Atlanta.”

Anthopoulos has locked in the majority of the team’s star-studded core to long-term contracts, which should ensure some long-term stability among the organization.

Prior to joining the Braves organization, Anthopoulos had been the longtime general manager of the Toronto Blue Jays.

