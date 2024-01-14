Winter storm warning, winter weather advisory issued for several north Ga. counties

ATLANTA — A Winter Storm is expected to bring widespread snow and ice across the south, including parts of north Georgia over the Martin Luther King Jr. weekend. Snow is expected to start in the North Georgia mountains by Monday morning.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said that as of Sunday morning, several north Georgia counties are under a winter weather advisories from Monday at 7 a.m. to Tuesday morning. Nitz expects up to 1 inch of snow and a light glaze of ice from freezing rain for counties in purple including cities like Rome, Calhoun, Ellijay, and Blairsville.

Some light wintry mix is possible in the northwest metro, but little to no impacts are expected.

Nitz said it will be dangerously cold on Wednesday morning when wind chills temperatures will be near zero to -5 degrees.

What you need to know:

Impacts primarily in North Georgia

Minimal, if any impacts for metro Atlanta

Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Walker, Dade and Catoosa Counties till Tuesday Morning for the potential of accumulating snow

Accumulating snow may make road travel hazardous in the mountains Monday and Tuesday

Coldest air in over a year arrives Tuesday night

Wind Chills by Wednesday morning could range between 0° to -5°

