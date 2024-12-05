Man critically shot near Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting near Centennial Olympic Park that left a man critically injured on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Nassau St. in downtown Atlanta just before 10:15 p.m.

They say they found a man who had been shot several times.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police have not commented on what led up to the shooting or possible suspects.

