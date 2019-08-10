Man convicted of 13 felonies back in jail following break-in

ATLANTA - A 13-time convicted felon with a violent criminal history is back behind bars.
Despite his lengthy criminal past, Channel 2's Michael Seiden learned that Larry Williams was allowed back onto the streets of Atlanta.
"These aren't just charges, these are convictions. So, he's been through the court process and found guilty on these charges, 13 different felonies," Officer John Chafee with the Atlanta Police Department said.
TONIGHT AT 11, we've obtained surveillance video of the latest video that landed him back in jail, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 5 car break-in suspects in custody after chase down Ga. 400
- This metro county will not prosecute any more marijuana cases -- for now
- Man says he's out $15K after buying stolen watch from reputable high-end jeweler
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}