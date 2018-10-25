Man charged with murder in shooting death of his own brother

ATLANTA - A man has been charged with shooting his own brother to death after a 21-year-old man was found dead early Thursday morning
Atlanta police say the victim, whose name was not released, was found with a gunshot wound to the back on Donnelly Ave. around 8 a.m.
Brandon Pittman, 31, was arrested in his brother's death and charged with murder.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Georgia toddler paralyzed overnight as AFM fears grow nationwide
- Person of interest identified in death of model killed while driving to work
- Wealthy Georgians with exotic cars accused of cheating local taxpayers
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}