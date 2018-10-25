  • Man charged with murder in shooting death of his own brother

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - A man has been charged with shooting his own brother to death after a 21-year-old man was found dead early Thursday morning 

    Atlanta police say the victim, whose name was not released, was found with a gunshot wound to the back on Donnelly Ave. around 8 a.m.

    Brandon Pittman, 31, was arrested in his brother's death and charged with murder. 

