Atlanta

Man accused of robbing bank, getting away on scooter has been arrested

By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com
Bank robber wearing cap on his face (Crime Stoppers Atlanta)
By Scott Flynn, WSBTV.com

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they have caught the man who robbed a bank and got away on a Lime scooter.

Police say the bank robber rode up to the PNC Bank on Monroe Drive on July 15.

They say he walked in demanding $40,000 and claiming to have a grenade in a fanny pack. That’s when police say he pulled out a key fob that was supposedly a detonator.

TRENDING STORIES:

Surveillance video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed the man with a baseball cap covering his face.

The robber got away with $6,000 and left on his scooter.

Atlanta police said they arrested Lyubomir Petleshkov on Friday.

He has been charged with armed robbery, possession of hoax devices – felony, terroristic threats and acts, hindering persons making emergency telephone calls, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read