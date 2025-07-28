Man accused of robbing bank, getting away on scooter has been arrested

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say they have caught the man who robbed a bank and got away on a Lime scooter.
Police say the bank robber rode up to the PNC Bank on Monroe Drive on July 15.
They say he walked in demanding $40,000 and claiming to have a grenade in a fanny pack. That’s when police say he pulled out a key fob that was supposedly a detonator.
Surveillance video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed the man with a baseball cap covering his face.
The robber got away with $6,000 and left on his scooter.
Atlanta police said they arrested Lyubomir Petleshkov on Friday.
He has been charged with armed robbery, possession of hoax devices – felony, terroristic threats and acts, hindering persons making emergency telephone calls, aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
