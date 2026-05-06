Man accused of killing USPS worker faces federal murder charge

ATLANTA — A man accused of shooting and killing a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier is facing a federal charge of murder.

Nahjel Malik Williams is accused of shooting and killing Dequavious Graves while he was on duty delivering mail on Aug. 1, 2024.

Williams was arrested in February and denied bond during a hearing in Fulton County court in March.

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Now, the U.S. Department of Justice is charging Williams with first-degree murder in federal court, plus an additional count for using a firearm during a crime of violence.

“The murder of Dequavious Graves, a letter carrier dedicated to his public duty, friends, and family, was a senseless crime and a horrible tragedy,” U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg said in a statement. “Letter carriers play an important role in our community, and anyone who harms them as they perform their work will be brought to justice in federal court.”

Federal officials said a grand jury returned a two count indictment against Williams on Tuesday. Each charge carry a possible life sentence or death sentence upon conviction.

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