Lyft scooters leaving Atlanta, five other cities in U.S.

ATLANTA - Lyft is eliminating its scooter operation in Atlanta, nearly a year after the devices were deployed in the city, a spokesperson confirmed Friday in an emailed statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The electric scooters will leave the city Nov. 22. The company launched in Atlanta Dec. 21, just two days after rival Uber began its own scooter service in the city.
"We're grateful to our scooter riders in Atlanta as well as our partners in Atlanta city government," read the statement. "We look forward to continuing to provide riders with other modes of reliable transportation."
The decision comes amid discussions about Atlanta's regulation of electric scooters. The city is considering reducing the number of scooter companies operating in the city.
The Lyft spokesperson said they're focusing on markets that have the biggest impact. The spokesperson also confirmed the company is eliminating services in five other cities, including Dallas, San Antonio and Nashville.
Twenty employees are expected to be laid off as a result of the decision.
Lyft is the latest micromobility company to leave Atlanta. Uber's electric bikes, JUMP e-bikes, left the city in September.
