Man, two kids hit by car while waiting for school bus

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned a man and two children were hit while waiting for a school bus in Forsyth County.
Forsyth County Schools officials said the individuals were at the end of their driveway on Highway 120.
Officials said a car decided to pass the bus and struck the man and the two children, a first- and fourth-grader.
The fourth-grader was thrown into a ditch. All three people were rushed to the hospital.
The bus was on its way to Haw Creek Elementary School. 20 other children were on the bus.
We're headed to the scene and working to learn the condition of the father and the children, for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
