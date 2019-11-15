0 3 more measles cases reported in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - The Georgia Department of Public Health says there are three additional cases of measles in Cobb County. Testing is underway for another possible case.

This comes after a reported case earlier this month. State health officials said a student came down with measles and was present at Mabry Middle School on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1.

In this latest case, at least two of the people with measles were unvaccinated, and the vaccination history of the third was unclear.

These individuals may have exposed other people to measles between Oct. 30 – Nov. 13.

Officials are notifying people who may have been exposed to the virus and may be at increased risk for developing measles.

It is highly likely these cases in Cobb County are all related, but the investigation into any linkage is ongoing at this time.

So far this year, there are 11 confirmed cases of measles in Georgia – more cases than in the previous decade combined.

"These additional cases of measles should be highly concerning for anyone who is not vaccinated with MMR. Measles is a serious disease, one which can lead to dangerous complications, even death," said Kathleen E. Toomey, M.D., M.P.H. "The MMR vaccine is safe and about 97% effective in preventing measles. Vaccination is strongly advised for individuals not only to protect themselves, but to protect vulnerable populations - such as infants who are too young to be vaccinated and those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons."

Measles spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Droplets from the nose or mouth become airborne, or land on surfaces where they can live for two hours. Measles is so contagious that if one person has it, up to 90% of the people around him or her will also become infected if they are not vaccinated.

Measles starts with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Then a rash of tiny, red spots breaks out. It starts at the head and spreads to the rest of the body.

