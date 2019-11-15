  • Ric Flair says he's ready for UGA vs. Auburn game this weekend

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - Like most people in the southeast, Ric Flair, The Nature Boy, is ready for the University of Georgia vs. Auburn University game this weekend.

    The 16-time world champion posted a video on Facebook Friday in a red pickup truck.

    "Just A Tough Kid From Lawrenceville Headed To The Auburn-Georgia Game!" he wrote. 


     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories