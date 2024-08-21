‘Love is Blind’ casting Atlanta singles looking for love

ATLANTA — Are the dating apps not quite getting the job done? Does it seem like all the good singles in the ATL are taken?

Maybe the team working on the hit Netflix dating show “Love is Blind” can help. They’re looking for those looking for love for a new season of the reality TV series in the Atlanta area.

The show takes the most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes from a city and puts them in pods to meet their future spouse. There’s just one catch. They’ll never see each other until they decide to get engaged.

The series then follows them as they live and vacation together, and takes them all the way to the altar, if they make it that far.

This isn’t the first time the show has been set in Atlanta. The show’s first season, which filmed in 2018 and aired in 2020, showcased some Atlanta singles and featured two couples getting married: Cameron Hamilton and Lauren Speed and Matt Barnett and Amber Pike.

Nearly six years later, both couples are still married.

Kinetic Content Casting says not only are they looking in Atlanta, they’re also casting in Miami, New England and Columbus, Ohio.

If you’re ready to find the love of your life, click here to apply.

If your friend needs you to be a wingman or wingwoman and won’t apply themselves, you can nominate them by messaging the casting directors here.

