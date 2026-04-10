Loeffler promotes Trump’s economic agenda, while some small businesses say it’s hurting them

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Former Georgia Senator and current Small Business Administration Administrator Kelly Loeffler conceded that some businesses are experiencing headwinds in the current economy, but insists the “tailwinds are much greater than the headwinds are.”

She insisted that things such as higher fuel costs and tariffs are just short-term issues and that long-term gains are already in progress, particularly in the manufacturing sector.

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Loeffler visited the Premier Automation manufacturing facility in Forsyth County on Thursday to promote the Trump Administration’s economic policies.

Premier makes robotic systems for automation processes. Company officials say the so-named “Big Beautiful Bill” helped them to hire five new employees this year.

“This is a great example of what a small manufacturer is doing across America,” Loeffler said.

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She said other Georgia manufacturers are seeing similar benefits, including Coosa Steel in Rome. President Trump visited that facility in February.

But Channel 2’s Richard Elliot spoke to small business owners who say the Trump Administration’s policies, particularly tariffs, are hurting their bottom line.

“It kind of hits your bottom line immediately, and it’s basically a tax,” said business owner Travis Reid.

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Reid owns a Norcross business that turns children’s artwork into fundraising merchandise. He says the tariffs have not been short-term pain, but rather a long-term drain on his company’s bottom line.

“When I directly import some of our goods from China, India, there’s been a tax that’s increased, which is averaging probably around 20%, as high, you know, last year, it was as high as 50% on some goods,” Reid said.

Premier said that they have seen some of the effects when importing metals like copper, but they have been able to effectively manage the costs.

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