Lawsuit: Chick-fil-A serves woman cleaning solution instead of coffee

ATLANTA - Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is being sued after one of its restaurant served a woman cleaning solution instead of coffee, a lawsuit says.
The customer was served the contaminated drink at a Stockbridge location in March, claims the Sept. 24 complaint filed in Fulton County State Court. The employee allegedly poured the customer’s refill from a pitcher that was filled with cleaning solution.
“It didn’t take long for our client to realize something was wrong with the coffee and she quickly informed the Chick-fil-A employees,” Peavy Law paralegal Corinne Anderson said. “Not long after unknowingly ingesting the cleaning solution (Urnex/TABZ), she started having intestinal issues and discomfort in her throat, and started seeing gastroenterologists.”
Paul White, franchise owner of the location at 1275 Eagles Landing Parkway, said “food safety and quality” are the restaurant’s top priorities.
“We are aware of the complaint and are currently investigating,” White said through a spokesman. “Because this is an ongoing legal matter, we cannot comment further at this time.”
The plaintiff's medical bills were more than $3,890 and she continues to seek treatment, the filing said. It adds Chick-fil-A “has admitted an employee gave the Plaintiff a drink that was contaminated with cleaning solution.”
Chick-fil-A found video of the incident and offered to pay for the woman’s medical expenses, Anderson said, an amount didn’t account for the customer’s “mental and physical suffering” or future treatments. The lawsuit seeks an amount to be determined at trial.
