Suitcase full of marijuana found during traffic stop leads to arrest, Fulton County police say

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A traffic stop on Thursday led to a man’s arrest after police found him with a suitcase full of marijuana.

The Fulton County Police Department said it all started as a traffic stop for a cellphone violation on Dec. 11.

While speaking with the driver, a Futon County officer smelled what he suspected to be raw marijuana coming from the driver’s Nissan Altima.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The officer conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle, the driver and his passenger, finding marijuana in the driver’s pockets.

Still smelling a “strong odor of raw marijuana” coming from inside the car, the officer searched the vehicle, which police said led to the discovery of cash, guns and a suitcase filled with more than seven pounds of marijuana.

Some of the marijuana was packaged for sale, police said. The driver was taken into custody on gun and drug charges.

Police did not identify the driver.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group