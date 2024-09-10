Atlanta

Larry David making tour stop at Fox Theatre next month

By WSBTV.com News Staff

PaleyFest LA 2024 - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 18: Larry David arrives at Paley Fest LA 2024 - "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at the Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

ATLANTA — Comedian and actor Larry David is coming to the iconic Fox Theatre next month.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld” creator, David will be joined will discuss the two shows and more with the help of a moderator.

The 12th and final season of Curb featured several episodes that took place in Atlanta, with David getting into some legal trouble.

The event called “A Conversation with Larry David” will be held on Oct. 24.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday with general tickets going on sale on Friday.

For more information about buying the show and buying tickets, click here.

