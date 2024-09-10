Larry David making tour stop at Fox Theatre next month

ATLANTA — Comedian and actor Larry David is coming to the iconic Fox Theatre next month.

The “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Seinfeld” creator, David will be joined will discuss the two shows and more with the help of a moderator.

The 12th and final season of Curb featured several episodes that took place in Atlanta, with David getting into some legal trouble.

The event called “A Conversation with Larry David” will be held on Oct. 24.

Presale tickets go on sale on Thursday with general tickets going on sale on Friday.

For more information about buying the show and buying tickets, click here.

