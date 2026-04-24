Kroy Biermann says soon-to-be ex Kim Zolciak is ‘harmful to the children,’ seeks full custody

ATLANTA — In the latest round of what has become a bitter divorce between former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak and former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann, attorneys for Biermann have filed an emergency motion for a hearing over custody of the couple’s children.

The couple has four children together, with Zolciak having two older daughters from another marriage.

In the motion, Biermann submitted part of an email from the Guardian ad Litem, saying: “Kim has demonstrated that she cannot abide by the safety plan, a key component in reunifying these children. In addition, the children seem to be doing well in Kroy’s custody. Kroy has been compliant with the safety plan and has ensured the children are continuing in therapy, as agreed to by the parties.”

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The next hearing for the couple is not until September, so Biermann is asking for the hearing to be expedited.

The Guardian ad Litem reiterated her concerns about Zolciak.

“Given Kim’s failure to follow the safety plan regarding counseling or being present to facilitate the gradual reintroduction, I have concerns about her parenting time,” the GAL said in the court documents.

Because of that, Biermann is asking to be granted “primary physical and sole legal custody of the minor children instanter.”

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