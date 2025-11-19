Atlanta gas explosion witnesses take us through the chaos: ‘Knocked me out...’

ATLANTA — A gas explosion destroyed an apartment building being renovated in downtown Atlanta near Mercedes-Benz Stadium. It could be felt across the area.

The explosion happened late Tuesday near Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

“The building is right behind me. So when I heard it explode, it kinda knocked me out the car,” Ameen Jones told Channel 2 Action News.

Deandrea Moore said it blew the windows out of her apartment.

“I got my kids. They don’t have shoes on, they don’t have coats on. I grabbed them one by one and put them in the car, and took them inside the gas station (across the street),” Moore said.

We showed you on Channel 2 Action News This Morning the aftermath of the explosion. You could see drywall, insulation and broken glass scattered along the sidewalk.

Some debris even made it across to Rosie’s Cafe on the corner of MLK Jr. Drive.

The explosion sent one victim to the hospital. Neighbors say he was burned on his back and head and could be heard screaming for help.

Jones said the victim is someone everyone knows in the area as “Preacher Man,” who is always helping others.

“He was just walking to the store, came back and spoke to me,” he said. “5 minutes later, the whole building blowed up.”

Atlanta Fire Rescue said at last check, the victim is stable at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The American Red Cross of Georgia said it responded to provide assistance to people affected.

