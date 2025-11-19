Atlanta fire responds to explosion near Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 1 injured

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Fire Department is investigating an explosion near Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fire investigators said it happened at an apartment building at 445 Markham Street just after 10 p.m.

The apartment building was vacant at the time and under renovation.

One person has been taken to Grady Memorial Hospital for their injuries.

The Atlanta Fire Department is asking people to stay away from the area near Northside Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW.

