We now have a better idea of why ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ star was escorted off plane by police

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News is learning more about the incident on a Delta flight over the weekend involving one of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

As we reported on Tuesday, Porsha Williams was escorted off a flight on Sunday evening after an incident happened during her flight from Las Vegas to Atlanta.

According to a newly released statement from the Atlanta Police Department, it said that Williams and another passenger “may have been involved in a verbal dispute that reportedly escalated into a physical dispute during an inbound flight to Atlanta.”

“Both parties were separated on the scene and interviewed by officers,” the police department said.

According to Williams’ attorney, it was the other passenger who started it.

“Ms. Williams was verbally assaulted by an irate and unhinged passenger without provocation,” her attorney told Entertainment Tonight.

The entertainment show said that Williams claims the other passenger made false allegations and insists that person, not her, is the one who should have charges.

TMZ obtained photos of Williams being escorted off the flight by Atlanta police at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Delta confirmed that “law enforcement met the flight upon arrival at Atlanta.”

While there are few details about what happened on the flight, the FBI told Channel 2 Action News that “FBI Atlanta is aware of the incident on the flight.”

“It is unknown at this time if federal charges will apply,” the FBI’s statement said.

