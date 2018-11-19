ATLANTA - The candidates fought long and hard, but the race for Georgia governor is now decided.
In a matter of hours, Republican Brian Kemp will address the public about his transition into office.
Democrat Stacey Abrams may have lost, but she's planning to launch a new legal battle.
We’ll break down what the lawsuit is about in a live report on Channel 2 Action News This Morning.
Georgia’s now governor-elect appeared at the capitol the day after the state certified the election, giving him the win over Stacey Abrams by 55,000 votes.
“The election is over, and I’m honored to be Georgia’s governor-elect,” Kemp said this weekend.
Kemp praised Abrams as a tough opponent.
