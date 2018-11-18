Abrams to file lawsuit challenging the way Georgia conducts elections

ATLANTA - Stacey Abrams plans to file a federal lawsuit as soon as the week challenging the way Georgia conducts its elections.
Channel 2's Richard Elliot talked to Abrams Saturday in the Channel 2 Action News newsroom, a day after she acknowledged Kemp's victory.
Abrams said she isn't trying to overturn her election, but she is trying to make future elections more fair for others.
"I do know that every step will be a step forward for Georgia," Abrams said.
What's next for Abrams and what she hopes to accomplish with the suit, on the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat after the game.
RELATED STORIES:
- Abrams acknowledges Kemp will be governor, says speech is 'not a concession'
- Georgia certifies election results, confirming Brian Kemp as governor
- 'We're moving forward:' Kemp says he's focused on transition to governor
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}