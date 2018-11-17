ATLANTA - Georgia’s top election official certified the state’s vote count Saturday, confirming Republican Brian Kemp’s victory in the race for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution reports.
Kemp led Abrams by 54,723 votes, a 1.4 percentage point margin of victory. Abrams narrowed the gap as additional absentee and provisional votes were counted since Election Day, but she was still 17,488 short of the votes she needed to force a runoff.
[RELATED: 'We're moving forward:' Kemp says he's focused on transition to governor]
Georgia’s top election official certified the state’s vote count Saturday, confirming Republican Brian Kemp’s victory in the race for governor against Democrat Stacey Abrams.
Kemp led Abrams by 54,723 votes, a 1.4 percentage point margin of victory. Abrams narrowed the gap as additional absentee and provisional votes were counted since Election Day, but she was still 17,488 short of the votes she needed to force a runoff.
[ RELATED: Abrams acknowledges Kemp will be governor, says speech is 'not a concession']
Runoffs will be required Dec. 4 for race for secretary of state between Republican Brad Raffensperger will face Democrat John Barrow, and in the contest for Public Service Commission between Republican Chuck Eaton and Democrat Lindy Miller.
This story was written by Mark Niesse for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}