Kemp to speak at state Capitol after Abrams ends run for Georgia governor

    ATLANTA - Brian Kemp is set to speak at the state Capitol Saturday morning, the day after Stacey Abrams ended her run for Georgia governor.

    Kemp previously held a news conference with Gov. Nathan Deal on Nov. 9 to discuss the transition process.

    Abrams called a news conference Friday to acknowledge Kemp will be governor but she said her speech was "not a concession".

    "I acknowledge that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial election," Abrams said in a news conference Friday evening. "This is not a speech of concession, because concession means to acknowledge an action that's right, true or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith, I cannot concede that."

    Abrams said she plans to file a lawsuit to challenge the "gross mismanagement" of Georgia elections.

    The latest vote counts showed Kemp leads Abrams by roughly 55,000 votes. Abrams would have needed more than 17,000 more votes to force a Dec. 4 runoff.

    The Georgia Secretary of State's Office has until Tuesday to certify the election results.

