Kemp to speak at state Capitol after Abrams ends run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA - Brian Kemp is set to speak at the state Capitol Saturday morning, the day after Stacey Abrams ended her run for Georgia governor.
Kemp previously held a news conference with Gov. Nathan Deal on Nov. 9 to discuss the transition process.
We’ll have LIVE coverage of the news conference streaming on WSBTV.com and the Channel 2 Action News app.
Abrams called a news conference Friday to acknowledge Kemp will be governor but she said her speech was "not a concession".
"I acknowledge that former Secretary of State Brian Kemp will be certified as the victor in the 2018 gubernatorial election," Abrams said in a news conference Friday evening. "This is not a speech of concession, because concession means to acknowledge an action that's right, true or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith, I cannot concede that."
Abrams said she plans to file a lawsuit to challenge the "gross mismanagement" of Georgia elections.
Moments after Abrams' speech, I got this from Brian Kemp: “...Stacey Abrams conceded the race and...ended her campaign for governor. I appreciate her passion, hard work, and commitment to public service. The election is over and hardworking Georgians are ready to move forward."— Richard Elliot (@RElliotWSB) November 16, 2018
The latest vote counts showed Kemp leads Abrams by roughly 55,000 votes. Abrams would have needed more than 17,000 more votes to force a Dec. 4 runoff.
The Georgia Secretary of State's Office has until Tuesday to certify the election results.
