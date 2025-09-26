‘Justice was served:’ Secoriea Turner’s mother grateful daughter’s killer sentenced to prison

ATLANTA — The man convicted of killing 8-year-old Secoriea Turner during a period of racial unrest in 2020 has been sentenced to prison.

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke with the girl’s mother, Charmaine Turner, moments after Julian Conley’s conviction and sentencing.

“Justice was served,” she said. “I appreciate all they have done to get to the bottom of it and the truth.”

On Thursday, Conley was found guilty of murder, two counts of felony murder and more. Shortly after, he was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Before the sentence was handed down, Secoriea Turner’s parents and Conley’s mother addressed the court.

“How can you just sit there and make up bold-faced lies like nothing happened or like we caused it?” Charmaine Turner said.

Conley’s mother addressed the courtroom on behalf of her son.

“Julian would like me to say that he is truly sorry for the loss of Secoriea Turner,” she said.

