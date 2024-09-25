Julie Chrisley resentencing: Savannah arrives at federal courthouse ahead of mother’s hearing

ATLANTA — Savannah Chrisley has arrived at the federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta for her mother’s resentencing hearing.
Julie Chrisley has spent the last 20 months at a federal prison in Lexington, Kentucky after being found guilty of fraud in 2022 along with her husband Todd, and their accountant Peter Tarantino.
In June, an appeals court vacated her sentence and then ordered the lower District Court to resentence Julie.
Savannah arrived at the courthouse around 9 a.m. along with her brother Chase and the family’s attorney Alex Little.
Channel 2 Action News asked her what her biggest concerns were going into the hearing.
“My biggest concern is that the judge is going to use sentencing guidelines that have not been revised in quite a long time, and use a table that really should not exist, so they’re going to potentially use that for their justification to keep 84 months,” Savannah said.
We asked her if she had spoken to her mother at all.
“She’s OK. I think the transport process is a process that no one knows, and it’s probably the most inhumane process, especially for women. There is no reason a woman should be transported with over 75 men and only be one of four women. There’s just no reason that should be happening,” Savannah said. “I spoke to her last night. I can’t imagine what that process is for her. It’s tough, especially because the last time she was in this courtroom, it was when my dad.”
Savannah said it has been almost two years since Julie was able to speak to her husband Todd, who is serving out his sentence in Pensacola, Florida.
When asked how they think sentencing will go, Little said they think they stand a good chance of getting a sentence reduction.
“We want to get Julie home sooner. If anybody deserves to get home sooner, it’s her,” Little said.
