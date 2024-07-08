Judge denies bond for escaped inmate accused of deadly BeltLine stabbing

ATLANTA — An inmate accused of escaping and stabbing a man to death on the Atlanta BeltLine faced a judge for the first time on Monday.

William Tyler Coleman appeared in court for his first appearance on murder and aggravated assault charges. A judge denied him bond during the hearing.

Coleman is accused of stabbing a man along Montgomery Ferry Road, which is part of the Atlanta BeltLine trail, on Friday night around 8 p.m.

Police found the victim had been stabbed several times and officials pronounced him dead on the scene. On Monday, the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office told Channel 2 Action News that it is still working to identify the victim.

Investigators said they identified the suspect as Coleman and learned he had recently escaped from the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Online records from the GDC offender database show that Coleman had been at an Atlanta Transitional Center since Oct. 2021. He was convicted on robbery, simple battery and obstruction of law enforcement charges, according to the database.

Police have not said what motive was behind the deadly stabbing.

