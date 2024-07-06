Suspect in deadly BeltLine stabbing was an escaped inmate, Atlanta police say

ATLANTA — The man wanted in a deadly stabbing along the Atlanta BeltLine on Friday was an escaped inmate.

According to Atlanta police, William Coleman, 27, was wanted by the Georgia Department of Corrections for escape.

Officers say they were called to the portion of the BeltLine along Montgomery Ferry Road around 8 p.m. on Friday night where they found a man who had been stabbed several times. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators found a man matching the suspect’s description in the area and identified him as Coleman.

When they learned that Coleman was wanted, he was arrested and taken to APD for questioning.

He was eventually charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a knife during the commission of a felony.

Channel 2 Action News is working to learn when Coleman escaped and what he was initially arrested for.

