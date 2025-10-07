‘It’s just freaking me out!’: Man accused of following, filming women inside metro Walmart

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of sneaking up and recording women at a Gwinnett County Walmart is facing serious charges after police say they caught him in the act on video.

In this case, police say they watched as the suspect used different bags to hide his expensive handheld camera that he’s accused of using to record women who never knew it was happening.

Investigators said a victim in this case was just picking up groceries at the Walmart in Suwanee when she became a target.

“It makes me feel crazy,” one of the victims told police on body camera video. “It’s just freaking me out because people do stuff like that.”

Loss prevention staff told Suwanee police they watched a man follow two women through aisles with a handheld camera and a phone last Friday night.

Officers said he hid his camera, focused on women wearing tights, and stood close behind them as they shopped and recorded their rear ends.

Body camera video shows how investigators moved in and arrested 27-year-old Tyreece Mattress and brought him into the security room before being taken to jail.

In August, body camera video captured a foot chase at the same Walmart that ended with another arrest for secretly recording women.

Clinical psychologist Dr. Rebecca Johnson Osei, with Concierge Psychology, said that victims can be left feeling unsafe long after the arrest.

“Having this happen to you is a major violation,” she said.

It’s why she says suspects involved in cases like these often need more than jail time.

“It would really make me very concerned about what that next step would be for that person,” Johnson Osei said. “It is so important that they get help because we’re talking about what is probably a compulsive behavior.”

The suspect is considered a flight risk because he has a South Carolina address, so he’s being held without bond. He’s also banned from all Walmart stores.

