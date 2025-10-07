Georgia ICE agent, wife called ‘pretty good target’ on social media

ATLANTA — Two men have been federally charged with using social media to threaten a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportation officer and his wife.

According to federal prosecutors, Frank Andrew Waszut posted a video on Instagram identifying the officer who lives and works in the Northern District of Georgia.

“And he’s an ICE agent. This is him unmasked . . . . So, go ahead and make him famous. And if you see this [expletive] out in public give him the cell block one treatment. You know, catch him when he’s alone," said in the video.

Another man, Anthony Patrick Noto, is accused of commenting on the video underneath a photo of the agent’s wife.

“Anybody wanna test the sites [sic] on their new A-R? There’s a pretty good target right there!” Noto is accused of writing.

Waszut, 41, of Knoxville, Tenn. is in custody in Texas where he was also accused of making separate threats against Republican lawmakers.

Noto, 63, of Ronkonkoma, N.Y. is currently in federal custody.

Both were indicted by a federal grand jury last month.

“Threatening law enforcement officers and their families is not only illegal—it’s disgusting," said U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg.

