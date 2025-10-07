Largest Target in metro Atlanta in over a decade coming soon

COVINGTON, Ga. — Target is set to open a 128,500 sq. ft. store in Covington, making it the largest Target in metro Atlanta in over a decade.

“This is a monumental day through solidifying recruitment and support of our partners,” said Serra P. Hall, Executive Director of the Newton County Industrial Development Authority.

Developed by Atlanta-based Fuqua Development, the new Target will anchor the growing Covington Town Center, which also includes Publix, multiple restaurants, housing and hotels.

The project has been in development for seven years, led by the Foxfield Company, Harry Kitchen and the Industrial Development Authority.

The Industrial Development Authority called it a milestone in helping to keep local dollars spent in the community.

