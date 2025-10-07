Inmate stabs Fulton County Jail detention officer with a shank, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County detention officer is in the hospital after officials say an inmate stabbed the officer with a shank.

The attack happened Tuesday morning inside the Fulton County Jail. The detention officer is expected to make a full recovery.

“This incident underscores the unsafe and deteriorating conditions within the Fulton County Jail that continue to pose risks to both our team and those in our custody. Inmates are able to fashion makeshift weapons from the very materials of the aging facility, creating ongoing safety risks,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

Deputies have identified the inmate, but have not released the inmate’s name or charges. The sheriff’s office also has not identified the detention officer.

